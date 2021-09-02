September 2, 2021
Jets Excited About Claiming Quincy Williams, Quinnen's Brother, Off Waivers

Jets Excited About Claiming Quincy Williams, Quinnen's Brother, Off Waivers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

NFL players will often refer to those that line up next to them as brothers. After an addition through the waiver wire, two Jets defenders will be able to say it for real.

New York claimed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams on Wednesday, the older brother of star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. 

Williams—Quincy, that is—will enter his third NFL season in 2021, coming off a seven-game campaign a year ago with 11 tackles. Over two seasons with Jacksonville, the former third-round pick totaled 49 tackles and forced a fumble.

The 25-year-old's numbers don't necessarily jump out at you, but both Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas seemed overjoyed with the acquisition on Wednesday.

"He’s got a tremendous amount of length for his size and he’s extremely fast and violent," Saleh explained. "To get him back into this system, he’s been injured in his first couple of years with little minor stuff, but to get him in this system where we feel like he belongs, we’re excited about the possibility and the growth we can see out of him."

Douglas recalled working with brothers in Baltimore a few years ago with current Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley along with his sibling James. 

"I think if you were to ask Quinnen of any transaction we make, if this player helps us win games, he’s all for it," Douglas said.

The only other player the Jets claimed off waivers is former Chiefs defensive end Tim Ward. 

Ward, 24, undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019, played in one NFL game during his stint with Kansas City. Again, Saleh was enthused about the new face, praising his "freakish ability."

"He’s long, he’s big, he’s got great bend, he’s got tremendous lower half and so it’s a matter of getting him into our wide nine, our style of play, and see if we can take the harness off him and see what happens," the head coach said.

Of the players cut by the Jets on Tuesday, Elijah Campbell and Corey Levin were picked up by the Dolphins and Titans, respectfully.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

