September 1, 2021
Another Former Jets Quarterback Ends Up With the Carolina Panthers

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

First, Sam Darnold. Now, James Morgan.

After coming up short in the battle to be Zach Wilson's backup quarterback, watching as Mike White made the Jets' initial 53-man roster, Morgan was reportedly picked up by the Panthers on Wednesday.

Fresh out of Florida International, after transferring from Bowling Green State, Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He never touched the field during his first season with Gang Green, though.

Departing with less than two weeks to go until the regular season begins, Morgan will have a chance to forward along some insight on New York's offense. These two teams face off in Carolina next Sunday, Wilson's NFL debut, Robert Saleh's first game as a head coach and Darnold's first opportunity to get revenge on his old team.

Darnold was traded to Carolina earlier this year after three seasons with New York, paving the way for general manager Joe Douglas to restart his QB clock with Wilson, selected second overall out of BYU.

According to Doug Kyed of PFF, Morgan is destined for the Panthers' practice squad. Meanwhile, veteran Josh Johnson was spotted at Jets practice on Wednesday, per reporters at New York's facility. Looks like he'll be New York's third quarterback after Wilson and White.

Morgan never made his official Jets debut, but he certainly made a lasting impression with his final pass attempt in green and white. In New York's preseason finale last weekend, Morgan completed a Hail Mary to tight end Kenny Yeboah as time expired, leading to a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Former New York Jets QB James Morgan
