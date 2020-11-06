Jets Expect Sam Darnold Will Play Monday Night Despite Right Shoulder Injury

After the hit Sam Darnold took on Sunday, aggravating his previously injured right shoulder, the quarterback sat out of New York's practice on Thursday. Nonetheless, Jets head coach Adam Gase believes his starting quarterback will be able to play on Monday night.

"Right now I feel pretty good about it," Gase said on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. "It'll take something not feeling right for him not to play."

Darnold, who sprained an AC joint in his right shoulder on Oct. 1 and subsequently missed two games, had an MRI and got a second opinion earlier this week. No additional damage was found.

"It's just more like soreness," Gase explained. "It's not a structural thing or anything like that. He's just sore."

The 23-year-old was sandwiched between two Chiefs defenders in Kansas City's romp over the winless Jets on Sunday.

"I think it's going to take a lot for him to stay out of this game," Gase said.

Darnold has an extra day to rest before game day this week. New York hosts the reeling New England Patriots in prime time at MetLife Stadium, possibly an opportunity for the Jets to finally scratch their way into the win column.

Others that did not participate in Thursday's team practice, and are questionable for Monday Night's contest, include defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and wideout Jamison Crowder (groin). Kicker Sam Ficken (groin) and receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion protocol) were among those that saw limited participation at practice.

Earlier in the week, Darnold said the hit on Sunday didn't help how his shoulder felt, but he planned to take this week one day at a time and focus on playing. After all, missing games is his "worst nightmare."

In his three-year career, Darnold is 0-2 against New England. He's 1-1 playing on Monday Night, including last season's 33-0 catastrophe against the Patriots. Darnold threw four interceptions in that game.

"Sam wants to be out there," Gase said in a conference call on Monday. "We need him out there. He gives us the best chance to win."

