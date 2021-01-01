Jets' Final Injury Report For Week 17 vs. Patriots: COVID-19 Crisis Averted

Earlier in the week, when it was revealed that rookie La'Mical Perine had tested positive for COVID-19, the Jets were immediately at risk of missing several key contributors for their final game of the season on Sunday.

Fortunately for New York, after their final practice of the week, it's clear that Perine will be the only player out against the Patriots due to COVID-19.

"A little smaller than what we’re used to, which is a good thing," Jets head coach Adam Gase joked on Friday, seeing only three names listed on New York's final injury report of Week 17.

Cornerback Bless Austin (who didn't practice Friday due to a non-COVID illness) along with defensive back Javelin Guidry and wideout Jeff Smith are the only three Jets who are questionable for Sunday's contest in New England.

Six defensive starters, including safety Marcus Maye and linebacker Neville Hewitt, missed practice at the start of this week for non-injury related issues (contact tracing). That was a precautionary measure put into place after Perine's positive diagnosis, the first Jet to test positive for the virus all season long.

Asked on Friday how his team has handled the coronavirus pandemic this year, Gase said that he thought his team has done a great job staying healthy and following protocols.

"I don’t know what I expected, to be honest with you," Gase explained. "I knew it was going to be challenging because you’re at the mercy of something you can’t really see. Like you never knew when you were going to walk in like the other day where they’re like, 'hey, these six guys we're holding out and they’re all starters on your defense.” Or what Cleveland went through last week where it’s Saturday, you’re getting ready to take off for another city and they’re like, 'yep, all these all these guys are out.'"

Other than those listed on the final injury report of the year, Gase revealed that it's "definitely a possibility" guard Greg Van Roten will play on Sunday. He returned from a stint on the injured reserve this week after being out since Week 13 with a foot injury.

As for fellow guard Alex Lewis, who was designated to return from the non-football injury list this week, Gase said it’d be hard for the Jets to activate him for the game.

New York will be without running back Frank Gore and offensive lineman Josh Andrews on Sunday as well as both were placed on injured reserve this week for injuries sustained last weekend against the Browns.

