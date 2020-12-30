Jets' Rookie Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jets rookie running back La'Mical Perine has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Adam Gase revealed on Wednesday.

Perine will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Other Jets have been placed on that list throughout the season, but Perine is the first player to test positive this season.

With days remaining before New York's season finale against the Patriots in New England, the Jets are now conducting contact tracing to discern how many other players could be carrying the virus as well.

That in mind, New York isn't sure as of now how many players could be out on Sunday.

Due to the NFL's protocols, several members of the Cleveland Browns were ineligible to play last Sunday against the Jets after being deemed high risk due to close contact with COVID-19.

Gase isn't too worried that other players will be impacted by Perine's diagnosis, however, because not too many players have been around this week. New York didn't practice on Wednesday.

Perine recently returned from the injured reserve, where he spent several weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Through 10 games, the fourth-rounder out of Florida has 232 rushing yards on 64 carries.

With veteran Frank Gore out on Sunday due to a lung contusion, this could have been Perine's big break to work as New York's featured running back and get more carries than ever before. Instead, expect Ty Johnson and Josh Adams to get more carries against the Patriots as the only two remaining running backs.

It could be a similar workload to what those two had in Week 13 against the Raiders. Johnson and Adams combined for 30 carries and 178 yards on the ground in the loss.

Even with the situation at running back, New York could excel on the ground this weekend in New England. Not only do the Patriots give up 132.8 yards on the ground per game (only five other teams in football give up more rushing yards per contest), but New York's offensive line could be intact. The Jets designated guards Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten to return to practice on Wednesday.

