Four Running Backs the Jets Should Target in Free Agency to Complement Michael Carter

From Melvin Gordon to Sony Michel, here are four bruisers the Jets should consider signing in free agency this offseason.

Of all the expectations for what the Jets offense would look like under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in his first season, the team’s rushing output left much to be desired — ranking last in team attempts and 27th in total yards.

While it’s hard to establish the run when you’re consistently trailing in games, not having a balanced offense is not a recipe for success and especially not when you’re trying to make life easy for a rookie quarterback

Despite the team’s lack of success running the football, there was one very bright spot—rookie Michael Carter—who was extremely effective out of the backfield and churned out a top-15 individual season at the position.

He finished as the 14th-most efficient rusher, with three players ahead of him having fewer rushing attempts on the season, and placed top 15 in yards after contact per attempt (9th), rush attempts per broken tackle (12th) and rush yards over expected (14th). He was just as efficient in the passing game, ranking 9th in yards per catch by those targeted more than 35 times, and 11th in yards after contact on receptions.

While Carter was a bowling ball all season long on the field, a nightmare to bring down, there are some areas in which he’s not physically equipped to find success. Short-yardage situations were hard to convert, and red-zone rush attempts were few and far between as the team seemed to rely on their passing game once inside the 20.

Case in point, the Jets need to handicap Carter with a physical, downfield runner next season and beyond. Not only will they become a more balanced offense on the field, but lessening the load on Carter and keeping him fresh throughout the season should see an even more efficient showing.

As far as rotational backs go, this free-agency class is filled with viable options. There are plenty that have succeeded in short-yardage and red-zone situations, and several that have previous ties to this current front office and coaching staff. Let’s try out best to narrow some down.

Four Running Backs the Jets Should Consider Signing in Free Agency This Offseason Here are four veteran running backs—bruisers available on the free agent market—that can complement Michael Carter in New York's backfield. Melvin Gordon, 28, Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Of the free-agent pool, Melvin Gordon stands out as one of the top names available—alongside the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette and James Conner. He was easily one of the more effective running backs in short-yardage and red-zone situations, converting first downs on 25 percent of his attempts despite facing a stacked box (eight or more men) at the tenth-highest clip in the league at 31.03 percent. For comparison, Carter faced a stacked box on only 19.05 percent of his attempts. While the Broncos didn’t necessarily have a successful season, they did churn out a top-15 team rushing offense in first downs (11th), yards (13th) and attempts (14th). Gordon also helped lessen the load for Carter’s former UNC teammate, Javonte Williams, as the two carried the ball an equal 203 times. Despite being one of the more attractive names at the position, Gordon shouldn’t be an expensive asset to acquire — looking at a market value of just $5.2 million AAV. New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may look to retain the Williams/Gordon duo to replicate his Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon tandem in Green Bay, but Gordon would be an immediate upgrade to the Jets backfield and pave the way to allow Carter to be more of an early-down, evasive runner. READ: NFL Mock Draft — How Proposed Aaron Rodgers Trade to Broncos Impacts First Round Boston Scott, 26, Philadelphia Eagles Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports For buy-low candidates with ties to the front office, Boston Scott is a name to keep an eye on. Hindered by an extremely crowded backfield in Philadelphia, Scott has consistently been a reliable body in the red zone and could be used way more effectively in Mike LaFleur’s offense. Over his last three seasons with the Eagles, Scott has converted 25 percent of his red zone carries into touchdowns and an even more impressive 36.8 percent clip this past season, which led the NFL. He’s also a capable receiver, securing just under 80 percent of his career targets for an average of eight yards a catch. Despite this success, Scott has never been able to climb up the depth chart. With Miles Sanders still around and Kenneth Gainwell flashing in his rookie season, Scott could see his time as an Eagle end; making perfect sense for the Jets as they look for better production out of their backup running backs. DeVonta Freeman, 29, Baltimore Ravens Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports It’s been a while since DeVonta Freeman thrived in this offensive scheme, but with a lessened role as the No. 2 back he could fit right into what the Jets are looking for this offseason. Even with facing a loaded box for 28.57 percent of his snaps this season (15th-most in the NFL), Freeman converted 23.3 percent of his carries for first downs and was efficient in the red zone, taking 14 carries for a team-leading four red zone touchdowns. This was all also done behind a struggling Ravens offensive line, one that finished the season 21st in PFF grading. His experience as a downfield runner in this offense—leading the league in red zone attempts, yards and touchdowns between the 2015 and 2016 seasons—would certainly help both balance the offense and manage the workload for Michael Carter. He’s certainly not the runner he was in Atlanta, but the combination of cost, familiarity and prior success make all the sense. Sony Michel, 26, Los Angeles Rams Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports After what seemed like a failed career in New England, Sony Michel caught fire in the second half of this season after being traded to the Rams and finished the year as one of the more physical runners in the game. Averaging five red-zone attempts between Weeks 13-18, Michel finished the season tied for third with most touches inside the 20 and carried the ball for 60 percent of the Rams rushes inside the 10, fourth most in the league. His usage was due to necessity, following the injury to Cam Akers, but Michel still established himself as the lead guy in short time and has carved out a role as the power back complimentary to Akers this postseason. Since Akers and Darrell Henderson are still under contract next season, Michel is most likely set to find a new home this offseason. After seeing his quick transition into Sean McVay’s rushing offense, he’s definitely worth consideration as the complimentary back to Carter.

