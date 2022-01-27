NFL Mock Draft: How Proposed Aaron Rodgers Trade to Broncos Impacts First Round

In this first-round mock draft, the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers and acquire the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos, stripping the Jets of an opportunity to pick the top wideout of this year's class.

If the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason, how would the deal impact the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports tried to answer that very question in his latest mock draft.

Trapasso proposed a situation where Rodgers was dealt from Green Bay to the Broncos, giving the Packers a top-10 pick (ninth overall). He didn't reveal what the exact package for Rodgers would be, but you have to figure it would be much more than just one first-round pick.

Stepping in for Denver, and moving forward without their Hall of Fame quarterback (and possibly their No. 1 receiver Davante Adams), here's who Trapasso has the Packers picking:

9. Green Bay Packers (via Denver Broncos): WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

With Rodgers gone -- and maybe Davante Adams? -- Green Bay turns its attention to receiver for Jordan Love with this pick it received in the Rodgers trade.

So, what does that mean for the Jets and the rest of the NFL?

Green Bay's pick of Wilson makes the Ohio State wideout the first receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft. For a club like the Jets who covet a talented wide receiver this offseason, general manager Joe Douglas and his staff might not be happy to see Wilson unavailable at No. 10 overall. Same goes for other teams that plan to target receivers in the first round.

With Wilson off the board, Trapasso has the Jets countering one pick later with another Ohio State wideout.

10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks): WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Why not give Zach Wilson more receiver options? Olave has a high floor because of his ball-tracking capabilities and route-running chops.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson celebrate Ohio State touchdown Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in this mock, the Jets snagged Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fourth overall pick. Oregon's pass rusher slips out of the top-three selections after the Texans take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton third overall, another target for New York.

This hypothetical is particularly interesting for the Jets because of the wide receivers in this class and New York's rumored interest in trading their second first-rounder. If the Jets deem Wilson their top wideout of this class, could Douglas try to trade back and come away with additional capital rather than settling for Olave? Or will they prioritize another receiver like Drake London, Treylon Burks or Jameson Williams?

Perhaps the Jets can satisfy their need for a wideout with one of their two second-round picks or even on the trade or free agent market?

Burks is the next receiver off the board in this mock draft, heading to Cleveland 13th overall.

There's also a chance this doesn't impact New York at all. Even if they pick a defender with the fourth overall selection, they could double down and add a second playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Top prospects like cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Trent McDuffie, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean, pass rusher George Karlaftis and more are all still available at No. 10 in this mock.

It's worth noting that there is some substance to the Rodgers-Broncos rumors and speculation. Rodgers and Adams reportedly would love to team up in Denver, bringing along their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos' new head coach.

