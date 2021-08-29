After Missing Preseason, Jets' First-Rounder Is Ready to 'Dominate'

Nursing a pectoral injury, Alijah Vera-Tucker wasn't on the field for a single snap this preseason. That doesn't mean the first-rounder isn't ready for the Jets' regular season opener, looming exactly two weeks away.

"I wish I would have been healthy to go, but that's in the past now," Vera-Tucker said Sunday. "I feel ready to go regardless with the first game coming up. I'm excited."

The offensive lineman recalled weeks of rehab, running through plays and spending hours in the film room to ensure he was mentally prepared to return to the field once his body was cleared.

"A whole lot of treatment to make sure that this doesn't happen again," he said. "On top of that, just doing a whole lot of conditioning, play sims too. Like 30-to-40 plays each day, similar to what they're doing out there on the practice field. So really just conditioning and keeping my mind right in the film and stuff like that."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has emphasized the importance of reps during training camp and the preseason for young players seeking development. As much as Vera-Tucker's situation isn't ideal from that perspective, Saleh seemed comfortable about the guard's progress inching closer to his professional debut.

"At least Vera-Tucker had OTAs," Saleh said last week, comparing the situation to rookie wideout Elijah Moore. "They were able to go through that and have at least some of it. So, they’re not completely bare. Then on top of it, with this training camp, there’s been so many more reps that we’ve been able to get in these training camps because of walkthrough’s and because of the amount of game reps and practice, there’s more stuff that they can absorb mentally with just their visual eyes."

Vera-Tucker admitted that he's been frustrated this month, unable to be out there with his teammates, but he accredited his ability to stay dialed in to those around him. Picking the brains of veterans like Morgan Moses, Greg Van Roten and Connor McGovern allowed the USC product to continue to take steps forward while facing adversity.

Now, with two weeks to go before a highly-anticipated showdown with the Panthers, Vera-Tucker is focused solely on preparation for Carolina. Sure, there's some pressure considering New York traded up to get him in the first round earlier this year, but Vera-Tucker doesn't view it that way.

He's sticking to his mindset, putting in his work.

"They picked me for a reason," Vera-Tucker said. "To come in, start and dominate."

