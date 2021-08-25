Jets' Vinny Curry Out For Season With Rare Blood Disorder

Veteran defensive end Vinny Curry will miss the entire 2021 season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Curry announced in a statement on social media Wednesday that his diagnosis required the removal of his spleen. Although he was initially projected to return in September, Curry developed blood clots, forcing the 33-year-old to go on blood thinners.

Now, Curry can't have any physical contact for three to six months.

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time," Curry said in his statement. "They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season."

The Jets placed Curry on the team's Reserve/Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday, making him ineligible for the rest of the season. It's the latest blow for New York's defense before the regular season. Star pass rusher Carl Lawson tore his Achilles in a joint practice with the Packers last week, resulting in season-ending surgery.

"He’s been so productive in his career," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "His leadership, first and foremost, and his overall energy and positivity that he brings. It hurts, but like I said before, just gives somebody else an opportunity to step in."

Curry was signed by the Jets this offseason to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million, bolstering the defensive line with another veteran. Over Curry's first nine seasons, the former second-rounder has accumulated 32.5 sacks, 46 tackles for loss and one Super Bowl ring (with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017).

"I am so grateful to all those who have reached out to me on the phone, through social media, and in person, I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever," Curry added.

Without Curry and Lawson, New York is exploring trades prior to next month's opener in Carolina. Either way, expect Bryce Hall to receive more playing time early on as New York attempts to fill the void left behind by two key contributors.

