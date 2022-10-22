Jets Haven't Forgotten About Last Year's Disaster in Denver

The Jets have had some bad losses since the Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh era began at the beginning of last season.

From an offensive perspective, what happened on the road against the Broncos in 2021 was up there with the worst of them.

New York traveled to Empower Field at Mile High, still in search of their first win of the season, and got absolutely manhandled by Denver's defense. The Jets managed just 162 total yards, losing 26-0.

In that game, Wilson threw two interceptions and he was sacked five times. The Broncos dominated in the time of possession margin and simply put, the Jets never stood a chance, falling behind early.

A little over a year later, the narrative has changed surrounding this Jets team. New York is 4-2, riding a three-game winning streak with an offense that is dynamic and no longer inept. Their defense is coming off a performance where they held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to 10 points at Lambeau Field.

On the other side, the Broncos are 2-4, reeling with their new quarterback, Russell Wilson, under center. Last year, Teddy Bridgewater was at QB for the Broncos when the Jets came to town. Now it's the ex-Seahawks signal-caller that's producing some of the worst numbers of his career in 2022.

The challenge of going into Denver and scoring points against the Broncos' defense remains the same. The Broncos have the third-best defense in terms of total yards per game this season (290.3). Denver is fourth in the league, allowing just 16.5 points per game.

Speaking about the unit he'll be facing on Sunday, Wilson acknowledged that it won't be easy facing off with that defense, regardless of Denver's record. The added fuel here is what happened last season, something the second-year quarterback and his teammates haven't forgotten.

"It’s going to be a great challenge for us," Wilson told reporters. "Those guys do a great job all-around. You see the pressure they bring, how aggressive they are in the backfield locking guys up and doing a good job. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. I’m excited, especially after what happened last year. I’m excited to go back and play those guys."

Asked what he specifically remembers about that game, Wilson said simply, "just not scoring."

"We just didn't score," he added. "It's not a fun feeling."

Again, this time around, the Jets are going to be viewed differently. They're undefeated since Wilson came back from knee surgery and they haven't lost a game on the road yet this season. Plus, as much as Denver is one of the best in the league at limiting yards and points, New York's defense has been impressive as well. The Jets are ninth in the NFL, allowing 313.2 yards per game. Their offense is ranked 11th in football with 23.8 points per game—Denver is last in the league with 15.2 points per game on offense.

With the way New York has performed against other talented opponents in recent weeks, these are the games they should win. It'll take another comprehensive day on both sides of the ball, but Wilson is ready to lead his team into familiar territory, seeking a different result.

"[They have] great players in the back end, they do a great job getting pressure and that secondary does a great job playing off of each other, playing tight," he explained. "We’re going to have to earn it, it’s going to be a good challenge for us, I’m excited for it."

