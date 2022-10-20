Skip to main content

Jets Have 'No Plans' to Trade Elijah Moore After Receiver's Trade Request

The wide receiver isn't happy with his usage and playing time with the Jets on offense this season.
Elijah Moore wants out of New York.

The second-year wide receiver requested a trade on Thursday, a product of his frustration regarding his role and usage this season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Rapoport added that the Jets have "no plans at all" to move Moore.

Moore, a former second-round pick, wasn't targeted once in the Jets' upset win over the Packers on Sunday. His playing time on offense have steadily decreased since the first week of the season as well, sinking from 75 snaps in Week 1 to 32 in Week 6.

Overall, Moore has 203 receiving yards on 16 catches and 29 targets in 2022. He's fifth on the Jets in targets and sixth in receptions entering play in Week 7.

This request comes after Moore has made his feelings known about the situation. Not only has he been active on social media, posting several cryptic tweets, but the wideout was excused from practice on Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh said the receiver was given a "personal day" while speaking to reporters, but Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that it was a result of Moore expressing his "unhappiness to members of the organization."

In other words, this situation is deteriorating quickly. Just when it looked like the Jets had turned a corner with this upstart offense, featuring several young studs like Moore, another wideout has requested a trade. In August, Denzel Mims—another second-round pick—requested to be traded. Mims has been a healthy scratch for every single game this season.  

