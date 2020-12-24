Jets Hope to Keep Team MVP Marcus Maye 'In the Organization' As Free Agency Approaches

When ex-Jets safety Jamal Adams was traded away this past offseason, big shoes were left behind for Marcus Maye to fill in the secondary.

Not only has the fourth-year safety blossomed into one of the league's best defensive backs this season, but Maye has grown into a leader within this organization both on and off the field.

Maye was recognized as New York's 'Curtis Martin Team MVP' on Thursday, an award handed out each season as voted by his teammates. Adams won the award in both of his final seasons in green and white— in 2018 and '19—but Maye has evidently had no trouble earning the respect of his teammates transitioning into a bigger role in his place.

"He's checked every box you can possibly check to win that award for us," Jets head coach Adam Gase said in a Zoom call on Thursday. "Whether you're a player, coach, anybody in the organization, his leadership has been phenomenal since we got this thing going."

Playing in all 14 games this season, Maye is having the best years of his career thus far. To go along with two interceptions and a career-high 11 pass deflections, Maye has recorded 71 tackles, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

The former second-rounder has made a handful of memorable individual plays this year as well. There was his acrobatic interception in coverage against Seattle's DK Metcalf a few weeks ago, as well as a game-saving deflection last week to clinch New York's victory against the Rams. Plus, who can forget Maye's "butt interception" in Miami two months ago?

"It's just about going out there and playing the game, playing your assignments, getting to the ball, making plays when it's time," Maye told newyorkjets.com. "I'm out there showing the ability that I have, but it's not just me out there, it's 10 other guys. We all have a common goal and that's to make plays and win games, and when we step out on the field, that's what we try to do. So hats off to them."

Maye was also the lone member of the Jets to voice their displeasure with former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and his all-out blitz call against the Raiders on Dec. 6. Williams was fired the next day after Las Vegas' game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Gase recognized that Maye knew it was time to step up with Adams gone. Not just in the secondary and between the lines, but in the locker room as well.

"At that time he knew, I'm the less emotional guy, when I need to speak I'll say something," Gase explained. "Those two guys had a really cool back and forth where they played off each other well. This year, not having Jamal with him, I think he realized I have to be more vocal, I have to do things different because everyone's going to be looking at me to see how I practice, how I prepare, how I play in games. More in the locker room than anywhere else.

"I don't think he was ever worried about anybody outside of that. He's very aware in that aspect and as a coach, you appreciate the fact that not a lot of players have that kind of awareness and understand, hey, I have to be a certain type of guy because all these other guys are watching me because I'm in the place of somebody that was an All-Pro player for us last year. I'm in that role now."

As much as Maye's breakout campaign deserves to be celebrated, there's no time to waste for New York. Maye will enter free agency this offseason as his four-year, $6.55 million deal is set to expire. The 27-year-old has certainly earned a payday for his performance this season and the Jets want him back.

Asked about Maye's future, Gase called Maye the kind of player that "you want to keep in the organization."

"Obviously it takes both sides to come to an agreement," he said. "That's where it gets kind of lost sometimes, trying to find that sweet spot to where everybody is happy. You wish it was easier but that's just how our business is. It doesn't always go super smooth and you've got to get through some bumps in the road and hopefully it always works out."

