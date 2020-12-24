Adam Gase Still Isn't Worried About His Future With the Jets

Here's what Adam Gase had to say this week when asked how he feels about his job security going forward in New York

Remember last month when Jets head coach Adam Gase said he "wasn't concerned" about getting fired despite a winless start?

With two weeks left in the regular season, those sentiments haven't changed.

Asked on Wednesday what his gut feeling is regarding his future at the helm within the Jets organization, days after New York's first of the season, Gase doubled down on his previous comment.

"Nothing I’m really worried about," he said without hesitation.

Gase added that he hasn't had any conversations regarding his future with Jets owner Christopher Johnson.

Now 8-22 across two seasons as the Jets head coach, Gase's seat is still scalding hot. Even avoiding an 0-16 season won't erase New York's franchise-worst start to a season with 13 straight losses.

Back on Nov. 30, following a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins, Gase told reporters that he's not concerning himself with his job security.

"I can control one thing and that’s making sure I come to work every day and try to do the best I can with our guys and put them in the right position and try and help them get better," he said.

A handful of head coaches and general managers across the league have already lost their jobs this year. That said, NFL insiders don't expect Gase to be fired until after the season.

In the meantime, Gase is looking ahead to the final two weeks of the year. New York takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before traveling up to New England to close the season against the Patriots.

It'll be tough for this team to create an encore as memorable as their upset over the heavily-favored Rams a few das ago, but Gase is looking for his group to continue to stay focused.

"We’ll see kind of where we’re at health-wise," he told reporters. "I mean we’re talking about three guys that were starters that are looking that they might not be able to play this week. Two of them for sure, one of them we’re not sure. We’ve just got to figure out who’s going to be available for us this week in practice. We’ve got to have a good week of practice and stay focused on what we’re trying to do, and we’ve got to play well. We’ve got to do a good job stopping the run, because these guys do it as well as anybody and offensively, we can’t turn the ball over."

