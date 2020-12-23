Jets' Quinnen Williams Won't Play Again This Season

The second-year defensive tackle is expected to be placed on the injured reserve with a concussion and neck injury according to Jets head coach Adam Gase

In his second NFL season, Quinnen Williams has solidified his reputation as one of the best young defensive tackles in football. Unfortunately for Williams, however, his second year with the Jets appears to have prematurely come to a close.

New York will place Williams on the injured reserve with a concussion and neck injury sustained in Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Adam Gase revealed on Wednesday morning.

Williams exited Sunday's game early to be evaluated for a head injury. Television cameras picked up the 23-year-old throwing up on the sideline as he made his way back to the locker room.

The defensive tackle was promptly placed in concussion protocol. Per Gase, who isn't sure exactly what neck injury Williams has, he'll have to clear that process in order to return before the end of the regular season. With only two weeks remaining, the head coach doesn't expect his rising star to be back in time.

"I just know that it's probably going to keep him out for the rest of the year," Gase told reporters in a Zoom call.

Through 13 games this season, Williams has seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 55 total tackles and two forced fumbles. He was particularly dominant on Sunday, sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff once while consistently appearing in the backfield before leaving the game early.

"He's done a good job," Gase said on Wednesday. "Obviously Sunday you saw what kind of impact that he had. Made a ton of [tackles for loss], was in the backfield, created pressure, felt like he had a good run of games, I felt like his consistency was pretty good. There were a few games where he kind of disappeared but it didn't happen a lot. Last year I felt like there would be a couple games in a row where you didn't really feel him. This year, if you were on the other team, you felt him whether you're playing quarterback or in the run game."

Williams was picked with the No. 3 pick of the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama. Next spring, New York will continue to build back toward contention with a top two pick. Depending on how the Jacksonville Jaguars (who also have a 1-15 record) perform over the final two games of the season, the Jets could end up with the No. 1 pick.

