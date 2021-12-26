Jets-Jaguars Prediction: Which Rookie Quarterback Leads Their Team to Victory?

Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence battle it out in their first head-to-head matchup in the NFL on Sunday.

Two of the worst teams in the NFL face off on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, a battle between two squads led by the top two quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL draft class.

Can Zach Wilson lead the Jets (3-11) to a fourth victory of the season, overcoming a COVID-19 outbreak as a plethora of players (and New York's head coach) are out after contracting the virus?

Or will Trevor Lawrence take the Jaguars (2-12)—with their own head coaching fiasco—and help Jacksonville secure their first road victory of the season?

This game is going to be sloppy for both sides. It's arguably the worst offense in the NFL (the Jaguars average just 14 points per game) taking on the worst defense in the NFL (New York gives up an average of 30.6 points per game).

Something has to give.

Before we dive any deeper into this Week 16 matchup, here is our weekly score prediction, along with some analysis as to how each team will fare between the lines.

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 17, Jaguars 16

This game is going to be the perfect storm of two lowly opponents trying to beat each other, while missing key contributors, when they would benefit the most from losing.

First, both sides have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Jacksonville will be missing their top pass rusher (Josh Allen), one of their best wideouts (Laviska Shenault Jr.), starting right guard Ben Bartch and their leading tackler (linebacker Myles Jack).

Meanwhile, New York will take the field without their head coach (Robert Saleh) while 18 players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday morning, according to the team's website.

That means starters like DE John Franklin-Myers, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Michael Carter II, DT Folorunso Fatukasi and more will all be unavailable Sunday afternoon.

Plus, with 90 minutes to go until kickoff, the Jets added star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to their COVID list as well, another significant blow.

READ: Jets Place Quinnen Williams on COVID-19 List

For teams that already struggle to put together comprehensive performances each week, it's hard to envision either side playing at their best while handling this unprecedented adversity. Especially for the Jets, who had to add new faces midway through the week at certain position groups (like in their secondary) that will receive a significant amount of playing time on Sunday).

As we've seen throughout the season, I think both Lawrence and Wilson will show some flashes of brilliance under center, but will be far from perfect.

Lawrence will add one pick to his league-leading total of 14 interceptions while Wilson will snap his streak of two games without a turnover through the air, throwing an interception of his own.

Both quarterbacks will eclipse 200 yards and I've got each of them throwing one touchdown pass. Although, I'm less confident that Wilson will have receivers open to throw the football to considering Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are out (and Jamison Crowder is doubtful).

That in mind, keep an eye out for a big day from Braxton Berrios as he continues to impact contests on the ground, in the air and in the return game. Against Jacksonville's defense, Michael Carter should excel on the ground as well, rushing for 75 yards (even if New York has a depleted offensive line).

Considering the Jets consistently give up a ton of rushing yards (571 in their last three games), you have to figure Jaguars running back James Robinson will have a big day. Let's say Jacksonville runs for 150, mixing in some quarterback runs from Lawrence as he evades pressure from New York's banged up pass rush.

At the end of the day, we're going to see quite a few punts and turnovers on downs on Sunday. It might be an exciting finish, with one rookie quarterback putting together a game-winning drive, but the bulk of this game could be borderline unwatchable.

Regardless, this is an important contest for both sides. A win for the Jaguars and their chances of picking first again in next year's draft will take a hit. Meanwhile, New York could certainly benefit from a loss when it comes to their draft position. Granted, a win would also be something to celebrate after their COVID outbreak and recent run of debilitating defeats.

