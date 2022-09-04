Jets Focused on Avoiding Slow Start This Season

In order for the Jets to play meaningful games this winter, a goal and expectation that general manager Joe Douglas has repeatedly set since the conclusion of last season, New York needs to start fast in 2022.

Slow starts have plagued this franchise during their recent run of mediocrity. The Jets' last win in the season's opening month was Sam Darnold's debut back in 2018, a blowout over the Lions in Detroit.

Since then, New York has lost each their last 12 games in the month of September. That's been a productive start for draft positioning, not the pursuit of a postseason bid.

"I think that’s probably a large component of playing those meaningful games in December is starting fast and not digging yourself too much of a hole," Douglas told reporters this week. "We know the challenge ahead in terms of this division, this conference, and I think we have a group that’s ready to battle."

Setting the tone early on is easier said than done, especially when you look at Gang Green's schedule. New York is set to begin this year's campaign by facing all four teams from the AFC North. From there, New York takes on the other three teams from their own division—the Jets haven't beaten anyone in the AFC East since December of 2019—along with two contenders (the Packers and Broncos) all before their bye week.

Starting fast can be specific to each game as well. Begin with a lifeless performance in the first quarter, like this team often does, it impacts the way the coaching staff and players can approach the rest of the game.

"It changes everything," head coach Robert Saleh explained. "From an offensive view when you’re behind, you feel the pressure to try to generate points and to try to pick up something and so, your game plan, which is designed to start fast and keep you on schedule and move in a certain direction, [is different]. You’ve got to have the discipline, but it’s a challenge to you personally because you’re also going to the sideline trying to figure out something to kickstart your team and on the defensive side, same thing. If you get punched in the mouth early, how do you settle the guys down to get them going?"

Even with their challenging schedule and toxic tendencies from these last few seasons, the Jets are in a better position to succeed this year. Top to bottom, their roster has improved. Their mix of youth and experience is promising, a big reason to be optimistic and predict that this team can take a leap forward in their rebuild this year.

Asked if he truly believes this team is capable of playing games down the stretch that mean more than just draft positioning, Douglas didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely I do," he said. "I feel like you just look at our training camp, our preseason games, I feel like we’re in a good place in terms of the chemistry of the team. The locker room’s in a great place and now we just have to build confidence and put it all together on Sundays and I think we’ve got the right group to do that."

The potential is there. Now, it's time for New York to go out and prove it between the lines. That starts next Sunday when the Jets take the field for Week 1 against the Ravens.

