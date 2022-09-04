Skip to main content

Joe Douglas Explains Why Jets Didn't Claim Any Players Off Waivers

The Jets elected to stick with their own players while cutting their roster down to 53, saying goodbye to a slew of talented pieces this week.

No team in the NFL had more of their players claimed off waivers this past week than the Jets.

Seven different ex-Jets, including offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and safety Jason Pinnock, landed with new squads.

That's a testament to the roster general manager Joe Douglas and his team have built in recent years, getting to a point where more than 53 players are deserving of a roster spot in the NFL.

While New York said goodbye to a slew of players over the last few days, they elected not to add any new faces while cutting their roster down to 53. They were one of the only teams in the NFL to stick with their internal group from the preseason and training camp leading up to Week 1.

"We had some discussions, there were a few candidates, but ultimately, we chose to stay with the group we have. We feel good about everyone that we have on the 53 right now," Douglas explained on Wednesday. 

Again, that's proof of how many strides this organization has taken in acquiring talent and player development over the last few years, specifically from last year's campaign until now. New York truly believes that their mix of youth and veterans can foster success, creating an environment that's more conducive for key assets—like Zach Wilson under center—to thrive. In theory, that'll translate to the win column. 

Douglas added that the process of cutting this roster down and parting ways with quality contributors is similar to draft meetings. There's a strategy attached to it, predicting which players might sneak through and be available for the practice squad. 

"When you put it on tape, 31 other teams are seeing [our process] and if you do things the right way, you take care of your body and you listen to the coaching staff, you listen to our performance staff, our training staff, it’s going to show," Douglas told reporters. "Other teams are going to take notice and obviously other teams did take notice, so it’s a real credit to our coaching staff. It’s a credit to these players."

The only move the Jets did make, tinkering with their 53-man roster, was bringing linebacker Marcell Harris back, replacing defensive lineman Vinny Curry, who was placed on injured reserve. 

