James Robinson Active For Jets Against Bills After Injury Scare

After popping up on the Jets' injury report with 24 to go before kickoff in Week 9, New York's newly-acquired running back James Robinson will be active on Sunday.

Robinson was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Saturday, an issue that could possibly be connected to some soreness he experienced in his knee before he was dealt from the Jaguars to the Jets ahead of the trade deadline.

Injury scare aside, Robinson's name was not on New York's list of inactive players for Sunday's challenging matchup against the best team in the AFC.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, cornerback Bryce Hall, quarterback Joe Flacco and rookie running back Zonovan Knight are all inactive. Knight would've likely stepped in and taken some carries if Robinson was held out on Sunday. Now, New York can roll with a running back room including Robinson, second-year stud Michael Carter and veteran Ty Johnson.

Robinson, 24, was acquired from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. The third-year back had racked up 340 rushing yards on 81 carries this season over seven games with the Jaguars before the trade. Robinson only touched the football five times in his Jets debut, against the Patriots last week, rushing for 17 yards.

The deal was made after New York lost their star rookie running back Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury in his knee.

