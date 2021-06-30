MetLife Stadium Ranked Among Worst Stadiums in NFL

For the first time since December 2019, MetLife Stadium will host fans for Jets and Giants home games this fall with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy giving the teams approval for full capacity.

It will certainly be a boost for the players, who frequently pointed to the psychological effects of playing in front of an empty stadium.

The two teams who call the Meadowlands home have lots for their fans to be excited about, as both are expected to improve on losing records this season.

While New York football fans will relish the opportunity to see their teams live again, they will not be snapping at the bit to return to MetLife Stadium. A recent USA Today article ranking NFL stadiums placed the East Rutherford monstrosity 27th in the league, ahead of only Fedex Field in Maryland, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Built in 2010, the replacement to Giants Stadium isn’t much of an upgrade from its predecessor. Metlife lacks anything architecturally significant, and its location in suburban New Jersey isn’t exactly ideal.

Perhaps worst of all, it's extremely cold and windy during the winter months, often making trips to the game miserable. Not to mention, neither team has enjoyed any kind of sustained postseason success since it opened; MetLife has hosted only one home playoff game.

The Jets have never played a playoff game at the stadium, and the franchise largely associates it with misery. With a new regime taking over, Gang Green will hope to change the narrative of MetLife, and turn it into a championship palace in the coming years. On a roster filled with young talent, this prospect isn’t too far fetched.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.