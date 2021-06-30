Will C.J. Mosley Return to All-Pro Form?

When C.J. Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with New York in 2019, he was widely considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Since then, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

In his first game as a Jet, Mosley made an immediate impact, intercepting Bills quarterback Josh Allen and returning it for a touchdown. However, he injured his groin in the second half, setting in motion an unfortunate series of events for the four-time Pro Bowler.

The groin injury proved serious, as the former Baltimore Raven appeared in just one other game that season, before being placed on injured reserve in December.

Then, prior to the outset of the 2020 campaign, Mosley announced he would opt out due to COVID-19 concerns. As the 2021 season approaches, with nearly two seasons out of football, the two-time national champion at Alabama has a lot to prove.

Head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will expect the former first round pick to anchor their 4-3 defense.

There is no doubt that Mosley is capable of this level of play. In three consecutive All-Pro seasons from 2016-2018, the 29-year-old recorded a combined 329 tackles, 20 passes defensed, 22 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions. As demonstrated by his statistics, he has outstanding coverage skills for a linebacker, a major plus in a Robert Saleh defense.

Prior to 2019, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker also recorded 100-plus tackles in all but one of his first five seasons. At his best, Mosley will elevate Gang Green’s defense dramatically.

The question is how much the long layoff will impact his play.

With a middle linebacker like Mosley, an extended break from the wear and tear could in fact be influential. Players at his position take such a beating every week, and time away likely will allow him to feel more energized and refreshed.

Early signs from Jets practices have been promising. Robert Saleh and free-agent acquisition Jarrad Davis have raved about Mosley’s leadership capabilities and insist there are no signs of rust. The Jets faithful must hope that their star is ready to remind everyone that he is still one of the best linebackers in the league, as New York looks to become a top defense in 2021.

