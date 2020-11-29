Jets vs. Dolphins Week 12 Live Score Updates

It's a new week for the Jets, but the same question we've been asking all year long remains...

Is this the week New York finally gets their first win of the season?

The Dolphins come to town on Sunday for a rematch of Week 6, a 24-0 shutout win for Miami. Now, with rookie Tua Tagovailoa out with an injury, New York will face veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, Sam Darnold makes his return from injury with all three of the Jets starting wide receivers healthy and at his disposal.

All good news for Gang Green, right?

Well New York is also going to take the field without three offensive linemen and even if Miami's rookie QB won't be out there, New York's young and inexperienced secondary will still be tested early and often.

Second Quarter

Jets 3, Dolphins 10

8:56: Touchdown Dolphins. Fitzpatrick lobs one up to the big tight end Mike Gesicki who makes the grab over rookie safety Ashtyn Davis in the end zone. The 13-yard score puts Miami in front.

First Quarter

Jets 3, Dolphins 3

1:17: Jason Sanders nails a 54-yard try for the Dolphins to put Miami on the board. A couple clutch plays from Marcus Maye in the Jets' secondary has held Miami at the end of their drives from getting into the red zone and scoring touchdowns.

Jets 3, Dolphins 0

9:48: Really solid first drive for the Jets to start the game. A lot of Frank Gore on the ground and Sam Darnold was 3-for-3 with a 36-yard bomb to Breshad Perriman down the right sideline.

Sergio Castillo drills the 38 yard field goal to put New York in front.

