Jets' Week 12 Inactives: Three Offensive Linemen Are Out vs. Dolphins

The Jets announced their inactives for Week 12 on Sunday and the position that's been hit the hardest this week is offensive line.

Two starting linemen—George Fant and Alex Lewis—are out against the Dolphins while backup Chuma Edoga is also sidelined.

That means Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, in his return from a right shoulder injury that's kept him out for four of the last six games, could be under pressure more often in this game.

Lewis was listed as questionable on this week's injury report and didn't practice until he was limited on Friday. He's out with an issue that's not injury related. Fant will sit due to his knee and ankle injuries while Edoga nurses his ankle.

That leaves rookie Mekhi Becton holding down Darnold's blind side as well as guard Greg Van Roten and center Connor McGovern (Van Roten has yet to miss a snap on offense this season while McGovern has played in 97 percent of New York's snaps).

Here's a full list of New York's inactives for Sunday at MetLife Stadium:

QB James Morgan

TE Ross Travis

G Alex Lewis

T Chuma Edoga

T George Fant

Linebacker Blake Cashman, who was questionable this week, is poised to return from his hamstring injuries after missing each of the last three games.

Another linebacker, Patrick Onwuasor, is out this week with a hamstring injury. He tried to make it work in practice but was placed on the injured reserve. He made his 2020 debut this past week against the Chargers.

New York will also be without running back La'Mical Perine and kicker Sam Ficken who were placed on the IR earlier this week.

READ: Jets' Kicker Sam Ficken Lands on Injured Reserve After Missing Two Extra Points on Sunday

READ: What La'Mical Perine's Ankle Injury Means For the Jets

Going back to the offensive line, lineman Jimmy Murray was signed by the Jets this week off their practice squad. He'll provide some much-needed depth Sunday afternoon in case anyone else were to get banged up during the game.

All eyes will be on Darnold, however, as the quarterback plays for the first time since Nov. 1 against the Chiefs when he aggravated his shoulder. Time will tell if his shoulder ends up having an impact on the way he plays in terms of his aggression making throws in tight windows or hesitancy to use his feet and take a hit.

