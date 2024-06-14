New York Jets Named ‘Landing Spot’ for Reunion With Former WR
The New York Jets offseason might not be done just yet, as there are other moves Joe Douglas can make to better the roster. Defensively, the Jets look set on that end, although there's always room for improvement on that side of the football, too.
With arguably the best defense in football, much of the offseason has been focused on upgrading the offense. A healthy Aaron Rodgers alone should take them to new heights, and with the other additions Douglas made, it looks to be the first time in a very long time that New York has a top-tier offense.
Of course, fans will need to see it before they believe it. On paper, it has the potential to do some real damage if Rodgers and the offensive line can hold up.
Looking ahead at other moves they could make, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report proposed a potential reunion with former wide receiver Corey Davis.
Davis stepped away from football in the middle of last season's training camp, a decision that came as a surprise when it happened. A year later, Davis was reinstated, and the Jets released his rights.
Ballentine listed potential landing spots for the 29-year-old, which included New York.
"A Jets reunion would give them some much-needed receiver depth and Aaron Rodgers could optimize his skill set."
When Davis left last offseason, head coach Robert Saleh didn't close the door on a potential reunion, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
"The door is always open if guys want to play football."
It's uncertain how Davis looks right now, especially after taking a year off. However, one season off isn't exactly the biggest deal as players who deal with injuries often face the same thing.
When he was with the Tennessee Titans before landing with the Jets, Davis was a high-end receiver, posting 891 yards in 2018 and 954 in 2020.
His two-year campaign with New York wasn't great, posting 492 yards in 2021 and 536 in 2022. In his defense, he didn't have the best quarterbacks throwing him the football.
Davis would also have an opportunity to be on an offense that doesn't feature him as one of the top receivers on the team. That could allow him to make plays when the focus is on others and contribute with Rodgers and the crew.