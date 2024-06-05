Buffalo Bills Named Landing Spot for Former New York Jets Receiver
The Buffalo Bills have had a quiet offseason in comparison to the New York Jets.
While the Jets had more areas they needed to improve, the Bills lost some key players.
With Josh Allen running the offense, however, they have to feel confident in winning games. If their average to below-average wide receiver room can be serviceable, it wouldn't be surprising to see them win the division.
Losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leads to some questions.
Diggs, regarded as one of the best in football, takes away Allen's best weapon. Davis, who impressed at times, would've also been a big help to Buffalo's offense.
There's still room for a trade or a late free agency signing, which they could look to do in order to compete with New York and the Miami Dolphins. They've run the division over the past few years, but that might not be the case this season if they don't.
Looking at NFL free agents with the biggest upside, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed former Jets receiver Corey Davis.
Davis, who stepped away from football last August in a surprise decision, applied to be reinstated by the league and is searching for a home.
The No. 7 pick in the 2017 NFL draft had a tough time putting it together for much of his career. In New York, he posted 492 yards and 536 yards across two seasons.
Still only 29 years old, perhaps he could put it together.
"The potential is still there for Davis to be a functional weapon in the right offense. He never lived up to his billing as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but he became a good enough vertical threat to be a second or third option," Ballentine wrote.
The Bills come into play as Ballentine listed them as a potential landing spot. His reason is due to their lack of weapons.
Playing with Allen could also benefit him as he'd be playing with the most talented quarterback he's ever played with.
It'd be a risk for Buffalo, but one that could benefit them if he shows any bit of being what his potential indicates he can be.
"The Bills are another team that should be willing to take a look. After losing Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, they drafted Keon Coleman, but they have a relatively smaller group of receivers outside of the rookie," Ballentine wrote.