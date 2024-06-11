NFL Exec Reveals MVP Prediction For Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, fans are getting excited to get the year underway. For the New York Jets, a revenge tour is about to start.
After receiving tons of Super Bowl hype last offseason following the trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers, the Jets suffered devastation. On their first offensive possession, Rodgers tore his Achilles. He missed the rest of the season and the team struggled the entire year.
Now, one year later, New York is receiving Super Bowl hype once again. All of that hype will rest on the arm of Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback is facing more pressure than he has ever faced.
Despite all of the tough realities about coming back from a torn Achilles at his age, Rodgers is more confident and fired up than ever. He's ready to prove his doubters wrong once again.
One former NFL executive has hopped onboard the Rodgers hype train. He has revealed a massive MVP prediction for the Jets' superstar.
“Personally, I think Aaron Rodgers is going to win the MVP award this season. Every time he has a chip on his shoulder, he’s better than everyone. That’s the case this season coming off of the injury and having all the doubters. He’s going to have a massive season and I think he wins another MVP.”
If that prediction ends up coming true, New York has a very good chance to live up to the hype they are receiving.
Joe Douglas and the Jets' front office certainly did their part in helping Rodgers compete for another MVP award. They went out and added star wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency and doubled down by drafting Malachi Corley.
That wasn't where New York stopped. They also tried to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Both additions of Williams and Corley will add major firepower to the Jets' offense. Rodgers also has Garrett Wilson to work with. The trio of wide receivers are going to be a lethal combination.
New York also made it a priority to get more protection for Rodgers. Tyron Smith was added in free agency and the Jets used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Olu Fashanu. Other moves were made to shore up the line as well, which was a major weakness last year.
If Rodgers stays healthy and the offensive line protects him well, an MVP season is certainly possible. He's still one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Only time will tell what the 2024 season has in store for Rodgers and New York. But, there are a lot of reasons for optimism and excitement. Another MVP season could very well be inbound for the longtime superstar.