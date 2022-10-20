'We're Not Satisfied': Jets Hungry to Keep Winning After Surprising Start

Looking at the Jets' schedule before the 2022 season began, there was a legitimate possibility that New York would struggle to get into the win column all the way through their bye week.

The Jets were schedule to open their campaign with a trip through the AFC North. Then, they would face the Dolphins before traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Next would be a trip to Denver for the Broncos before two home games against the Bills and Patriots.

For an unproven roster looking to put it all together, missing their starting quarterback and multiple starting offensive tackles, New York could've started slow, as has been the case for the last decade.

Instead, the Jets are 4-2, in the postseason picture entering Week 7. They've mounted dramatic comebacks. They've upset playoff contenders in dominant fashion. They're playing complementary football. They have the second-best record in the AFC.

As impressive and unprecedented as this start is—already matching their win count from all of last season through just six weeks—there's no complacency in New York's locker room. From head coach Robert Saleh down through the veterans and youngsters on this roster, those in green and white are hungry for more.

Speaking to reporters after New York's upset over the Packers, their third road win of the season, head coach Robert Saleh said the win doesn't mean anything. To many outside of their building, that type of win is a surprise. They held a Hall of Fame quarterback to 10 points and dropped 27 on a playoff-caliber defense. To this group, it's the type of performance that needs to be the standard.

"We’ve got to start expecting stuff like this," Saleh told reporters. "It is a big win obviously because anytime you win in this league it's big. But they’re another opponent, another championship opportunity. We’ve got to get ready to go next week.”

Rookie running back Breece Hall added that New York is consistently trending upwards. Getting better each and every week and rattling off wins is all these players are focused on.

"It was a great win, but we want way more than this," Hall explained. "I feel like especially with the older guys we have, they're doing a great job of instilling that [standard] in us. They never let us slack off and they hold everybody accountable. It's just a great team atmosphere right now."

If New York's rookies and sophomores can continue to play to their potential, surrounded by veterans at every position group, there's a real chance that this club can end an 11-year postseason drought this winter. It's still going to be an uphill battle, but the Jets' schedule is extremely front-loaded. By taking care of business against tough opponents this time of year, Gang Green is in position to have meaningful contests each and every week down the road.

The Jets are doing it by excelling in the style of play instilled by Saleh. It's about playing the game the right way and handling what they can control, making sure this team never beats themselves.

"Our style of play is effort, technique, and violence," Saleh said. "Those are the three things that we feel as players and coaches that we have control over. The best way to show that is when the lights are off and it’s one person watching tape, there’s no sound, there’s no announcer, there’s no replay, there’s no still shot. It’s my eyes looking at your tape, and it’s dark and it’s quiet. What am I seeing? What are you telling me off of your tape?

"Our style of play is everything and those are the three things we want jumping off the tape. We want to see guys playing with great effort, playing with precision, and obviously playing with violence. There’s more ways to play with violence than just hitting people. Violence in your movements, violence in your get off, whatever it might be. I feel like, especially the last two weeks, it feels like that part of our game is getting better and better and still has a long way to go. It’s heading in that direction."

