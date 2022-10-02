Jets OT Max Mitchell Carted Off With Knee Injury

Jets right tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday with a knee injury.

Mitchell is the latest Jets offensive tackle to sustain an injury this season. Mekhi Becton is out for the year while veteran tackles Duane Brown and George Fant are also sidelined on injured reserve.

The injury occurred on an incompletion from quarterback Zach Wilson deep down the right sideline to running back Michael Carter in the second quarter. Mitchell was visibly in pain as he was tended to by trainers, eventually exiting the game on a cart.

Veteran Conor McDermott replaced Mitchell at right tackle. McDermott was originally expected to start at left tackle, in place of Fant, but New York ended up moving guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle, giving veteran Nate Herbig the start at right tackle.

When the second half began, Mitchell was questionable to return. He was then downgraded to out by New York.

Mitchell was a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, a rookie that didn't necessarily factor into the playing time equation this early in the season. With New York's injury adversity, Mitchell has had a chance to show what he can do. Under the circumstances, he's been playing well through the first few weeks of the season.

That in mind, and with the other injuries at offensive tackle, losing Mitchell for an extended period would be a significant blow for New York.

