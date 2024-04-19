New York Jets Pass Catcher in Danger of Losing Starting Job
With the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets have a chance to draft an impact player. After a disappointing season in 2023, especially on the offensive end, the Jets could use another playmaker.
The team met with Brock Bowers earlier in the week, a potential sign that they plan on upgrading the tight end position.
Bowers, a star at the University of Georgia, has a strong argument to be the best player in the draft. His three-year college career was as impressive as any, posting 714 yards or more in each season.
Unfortunately, he dealt with an injury, missing action in his final year. Despite the injury, Bowers is viewed as a strong prospect and a legitimate candidate for New York to draft on April 25.
If the Jets select the California native, it could change the roles of others on the roster. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report wrote about players at risk of losing their starting jobs in 2024, listing Tyler Conklin as an option.
"The problem is that with the 10th overall pick in this year's draft, the Jets are squarely in the mix for tight end Brock Bowers."
Sneakily, Conklin has put together an impressive last three seasons, finishing with more than 550 yards in each campaign. 2023 saw the former fifth-round pick put up the most yards of his career, posting a 621-yard season. His 10.2 yards per catch were tied for the highest in his career.
Drafting Bowers wouldn't be an indication of how Conklin has played, but more to the fact that the 6'3" prospect is a rare talent at the tight end position.