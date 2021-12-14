Jets Snag Top Two Defensive Backs in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

After adding two key pieces on offense in the first round of this year's NFL draft, how will the Jets approach the first round of the 2022 draft?

In a mock posted to ESPN on Tuesday, draft analyst Todd McShay predicted that New York would flip to the other side of the ball in historic fashion, addressing their secondary with two of the best defensive backs in the class.

Here are McShay's picks going to the Jets (at No. 4 and No. 9 overall) along with some analysis on the selections.

4. New York Jets (3-10)



Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU



The Jets went offense with their first four picks in 2021, but it's time to address defense. This season, they are allowing a league-high 8.3 yards per pass attempt, have just four interceptions and are one of three teams allowing 70% completions. Stingley's production dipped a bit after a six-INT freshman year at LSU, and he has been out because of a left foot injury, but he can absolutely be the kind of shutdown corner New York clearly has to find.

9. New York Jets (via 5-8 SEA)



Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame



I'd love to get New York some help at edge rushing or offensive tackle, but the top players at those positions are off the board. No team has ever used multiple top-10 picks on defensive backs in the same year, per ESPN Stats & Information, but did I mention how much work the Jets' pass defense needs? Stingley and Hamilton would immediately elevate this unit. Hamilton -- who I liken to Denver's Justin Simmons -- has an incredible combination of 6-foot-4 size and speed, plays with great instincts and demonstrates the leadership qualities you want from a high draft pick. And he hauled in three interceptions in seven games before a knee injury derailed his season.

The Jets need to proceed with caution when it comes to defensive backs. Not every pick is going to turn out like Darrelle Revis.

Since 2010, the Jets have picked four defensive backs in the first round. That group includes cornerback Kyle Wilson (2010), corner Dee Milliner (2013), safety Calvin Pryor (2014) and safety Jamal Adams (2017). Adams turned out to be the best of the bunch, but only played three years with Gang Green before he was traded to the Seahawks last year.

In a way, it would be fitting for New York to pick a safety with their second first-rounder, a pick that was acquired in the deal for Adams. Then again, with those four defensive backs in mind, perhaps picking a DB—let alone two of them—that early in the first round is a mistake.

Remember, Jets general manager Joe Douglas wants to build this team through the offensive and defensive lines. That's why he's made a concerted effort to pick offensive linemen in his first two drafts in charge (taking Mekhi Becton in 2020 and trading up to snag Alijah Vera-Tucker this year).

It's hard to ignore the deficiencies in New York's secondary, though. Gang Green has been picked apart routinely over the last several seasons. Plus, veteran safety Marcus Maye could find a new home this offseason after his season-ending injury, playing under the franchise tag.

With these two picks, the Jets would immediately bolster their DB room, picking the best corner and best safety available in this draft class (at least in McShay's evaluations). They don't come away with a top pass rusher (like Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux), but this would still be one heck of a talented haul.

