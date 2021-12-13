Jets' RB Michael Carter, Others to Return From Injury Against Dolphins

The New York Jets are poised to get several key players back from injury this week against the Miami Dolphins from RB Michael Carter to TE Tyler Kroft.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered some positive injury news for the first time in a while on Monday afternoon.

Not only did defensive tackle Quinnen Williams avoid a significant injury in his shoulder on Sunday, but a handful of key contributors are expected to be active this week, returning for the final four games of the season.

Rookie running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, veteran running back Tevin Coleman, defensive back Michael Carter II and defensive end Bryce Huff are all expected to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, per Saleh.

Getting Carter back in the backfield from his ankle injury will be a huge boost for New York on offense. The running back leads the team with 143 touches and 738 yards from scrimmage this season.

Factor in Coleman, who is returning from a concussion, and New York will have both their top two running backs healthy against Miami on Sunday. That bodes well for Gang Green considering the Dolphins allow just 103.8 yards on the ground per game. New York needs all the help they can get in the running game if they want to hang around with Miami.

Kroft hasn't played since Week 9, nursing a chest injury. In the meantime, tight end Ryan Griffin has been putting together a solid season, making at least one catch in each of New York's first 13 games.

Finally, Williams was injured on the first play of the second half during Gang Green's loss to the Saints, needing to retreat to the locker room. The defensive tackle returned to the game later on, however, sporting a brace on his shoulder.

Saleh praised Williams for his grit to come back into the game and said that while the rising star will likely be limited in practice, he should be good to go for the final month of the season.

