NFL Draft

Jets Add 'Toughness' With Two Picks on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

New York focused on the trenches in the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, picking an offensive lineman and defensive end.

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft was a quick one for general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets. 

New York had just two selections lined up on Saturday after a couple trades earlier in the draft, picking twice in the first dozen selections of the fourth round to wrap up this year's class. 

Even with only two picks to work with, Douglas was able to snag two prospects that he believes will bring even more toughness to this roster.

With the 111th pick, the Jets drafted Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell. A few minutes later, with the No. 117 selection, New York added Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons.

Here's what Douglas had to say about those two draft picks in a presser with reporters Saturday afternoon. 

"One adjective to describe both of them is tough. Very, very tough," Douglas told reporters. "Max from Lafayette, feel like he can be a versatile piece on the offensive line. A guy that was at the Senior Bowl, highly competitive, very smart, versatile guy. He's been practicing at tackle, guard, snapping the ball at center, so feel like he can be another versatile piece to add to the offensive line, to give us some flexibility moving forward. 

"With Big Mike, we feel like he's one of the nastier players in this entire draft. The physicality, the edge that he plays with, the toughness that he brings, I don't think you can have enough of that. We don't think you can have enough of that on this team. Adding two guys with this kind of toughness is going to add to the fabric of this team."

New York Jets
New York Jets

