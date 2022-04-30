Breece Hall 'Can't Wait' to Join Michael Carter in Jets' Backfield

After picking Breece Hall on Friday night, New York has quite the duo of young running backs in their backfield.

This past season, Jets rookie running back Michael Carter—a fourth-round pick—shined in green and white.

On Friday night, in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets bolstered their running back room with another dynamic playmaker.

Trading up two selections with the New York Giants, the Jets took Iowa State's Breece Hall with the No. 38 overall pick.

Speaking to reporters shortly after he was selected, Hall was asked about his new running mate.

"Seeing what he did last year and seeing what he did at North Carolina, I got to watch his game a lot," Hall told reporters. "He's a bruiser but he can also make you miss. I think I can come in and complement him really well and I can't wait to get in there and learn from him, for me to ask him questions whenever I need to and for him to teach me the ins and outs of being a running back for the Jets."

Hall added that he understands how important running backs are to the Jets' scheme, under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"I know that it's really running back friendly so just being able to touch the ball a lot and have a lot of opportunity, that's all I need," he said with a grin.

Hall was explosive in college, racking up 50 touchdowns with 3,941 rushing yards on 718 carries over three seasons. Viewed as the best running back in this year's class—although fellow second-rounder Kenneth Walker III is up there as well—Hall is poised to make plays at the next level right away.

"A guy who can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over and somebody that plays hard," Hall said, describing his game. "A person who is just as good off the field as he is on the field, so a guy that's going to impact the community and just be more than a football player."

Two years ago, Frank Gore was the Jets' leading rusher, totaling 653 rushing yards in his age-37 season. Now, heading into the 2022 season, they have one of the best young duos in the league.

