Here's Exactly What the Jets Offered to the 49ers For Deebo Samuel

New York offered two picks for Deebo Samuel and one of San Francisco's selections in this year's class.

We knew the Jets included the No. 10 overall pick in a proposed trade package for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday night.

Now, we have the complete details of this trade offer, one that San Francisco declined.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, New York offered the 10th overall pick and a fifth-rounder in exchange for Samuel and San Francisco's second-round pick.

Evidently San Francisco wanted more for their star playmaker. Or maybe, they didn't want to part ways with their second-round pick in addition to Samuel.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas had said earlier this offseason that he wanted to be aggressive but not reckless with the draft capital this team has accumulated in recent years, pursuing the best available receivers on the trade market. They proved that with this proposed deal, agreeing to part ways with a valuable selection at No. 10, while holding on to the rest of their top picks (No. 4 in the first round and their two second-rounders).

Once New York learned that San Francisco wasn't interested, they quickly went another direction. They used the 10th overall pick to draft a receiver—Garrett Wilson from Ohio State—before trading one of their second-round picks in a deal to move back into the first round and grab EDGE Jermaine Johnson at No. 26.

In the end, as it was previously reported, San Francisco wanted a king's ransom for Samuel. The Jets presented them with a tempting offer, but it wasn't enough. Only time will tell if San Francisco can get a better offer going forward or if they'll try to keep their unhappy superstar in a 49ers uniform.

