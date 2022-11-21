Report: Jets Players Unhappy With Zach Wilson's Lack of Accountability After Loss to Patriots

After Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his poor performance against the Patriots on Sunday, rumors are swirling about the way the quarterback's teammates are reacting behind the scenes.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the way Wilson acted after the 10-3 loss, featuring an embarrassing effort on offense, "rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others."

Wilson told reporters during his postgame presser that he didn't think he let his team's defense down. That couldn't be further from the truth. While New York was dominant on the defensive side of the ball—holding New England out of the end zone until their game-winning punt return touchdown with seconds left in the fourth quarter—Wilson had one of the worst games of his career.

He threw for 77 yards and the Jets managed a grand total of 103 yards on offense in the game, two in the entire second half. Wilson completed just nine of his 22 passes, routinely missing open receivers while failing to make plays. New York punted 10 times on Sunday, never threatening to put more points on the board beyond a field goal in the second quarter.

The second-year quarterback walked around the locker room acting as if he "isn't the problem" on Sunday, per Hughes. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Monday morning that there's "a lot of raw feelings among Jets defensive players," adding that his lack of accountability "didn't sit well" with some of his teammates.

New York has exceeded expectations throughout this season, defeating contenders while showing they have postseason potential. Controversy in the locker room is the last thing this team needs, a franchise that is trying to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL. Head coach Robert Saleh has been working hard to establish this team's culture since he took over before last season—if the Jets continue to stick with Wilson and he continues to struggle, it's a threat to what has been built.

Whether they'll say it publicly or not, you have to believe there are several Jets players that don't think Wilson is the answer under center. At the very least, they have to be fed up with the way he has performed. With a legitimate chance to contend, there is no longer any room for patience and growth at a rebuilding pace, especially at a position as important as quarterback. New York needs a signal-caller they can rely on to lead this offense, because right now Wilson is bringing this team down.

