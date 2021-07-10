Jets Projected to Win 8 Games in 2021 By Sports Betting Network

The Jets are hoping for big improvements this fall. With a new head coach at the helm and numerous offseason acquisitions, Joe Douglas and Co. are expecting the team to take major strides.

Many are not convinced by the changes, though. Pro Football Focus (PFF) placed New York’s over-under win total at 6.5, worst in the AFC East. However, a series of 10,000 simulations conducted by Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) produced some promising signs.

On VSiN’s Prime Time Action program, anchors announced that the Jets won an average of 8.2 wins in their projections. Eight victories would be the team’s highest mark since 2015. The Jets surpassed PFF’s mark in 78% of projections.

Anchor Matt Brown pointed to Gang Green’s strong offseason as an explanation for the high win total.

“They might’ve had one of the—if not the—very best free agencies out there because they went in, saw positions of need, saw high-profile people that they could bring in," he said. "Outside of [Kenny] Golladay, Corey Davis was probably the next biggest name out there [at receiver].”

VSiN also believes a strong draft, in which New York brought in a massive influx of offensive talent, led to a higher projection.

Jets fans will hope the simulator is right, as their squad prepares for a season full of question marks. Whether the changes this offseason will create as large of a shift as the simulator believes remains to be seen.

