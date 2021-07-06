Sports Illustrated home
Jets' Quinnen Williams Ranks 78th in Pro Football Network’s Top 100

Author:
Publish date:

Drafted third overall in the 2019 NFL draft, expectations for Quinnen Williams have always been high. After a rookie season which left many wanting more, especially as fellow prospect Nick Bosa excelled in his first campaign, the Alabama product showed off his potential last season, recording seven sacks from the defensive tackle position. 

He has established himself as a premier interior lineman, and this has earned him recognition. 

In Tuesday's reveal of 71-80 in Pro Football Network’s Top 100 NFL Players, the 23-year-old was listed 78th. The former unanimous All-American ranked ahead of numerous stars, including Chris Godwin, JJ Watt, and Marshon Lattimore. 

“His lateral agility and flexibility allow him to make plays well outside his frame. He also uses that agility well with his hands to cross the face of blockers and rip through as a pass rusher,” writes Dalton Miller. 

The Birmingham native will play a key role in head coach Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme, anchoring Gang Green’s run defense. Saleh has high hopes for his young tackle. 

“That kid is special,” Saleh said in January. “He’s a game-wrecker. He’s somebody you have to game plan against to keep him at bay, and, obviously, it gives the other 10 guys an opportunity to excel just because of the focus that he’s going to garner.” 

The Jets are hopeful Williams will take the next step in his development this season under a defensive coach, who in fact worked with Bosa during his stellar rookie year. Expect big things from him this fall.

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

