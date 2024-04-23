New York Jets Pull Off Another Trade with Broncos in Latest Mock Draft
It's the type of "all in" draft move that is sure to excite New York Jets' fans everywhere.
The Jets send the No. 10 overall selection and other unnamed compensation to the Denver Broncos in a three-way deal that involves the Los Angeles Chargers sending the No. 5 pick to New York ahead of this week's NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr boldly predicted such a scenario in Tuesday's first-round mock draft. It would be New York's second trade with Denver this week. On Monday, the teams exchanged draft picks with former Jets' franchise quarterback Zach Wilson being sent to the Broncos as part of the deal.
The trade-up allowed New York to have their choice of two top-flight receivers - LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. After Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall, Orr sent Odunze to the Jets one pick later.
"Those are the questions we are asking ourselves, okay, who are those guys? Would you trade up? Who are those guys? How comfortable are you moving up to get those players?" said New Yorks' general manager Joe Douglas one week prior to the NFL Draft.
Odunze over Nabers would be somewhat of a surprise, considering Nabers has been widely labeled as the No. 2 receiver prospect in this year's pool with some commentators even suggesting he will be better than Harrison.
Earning All-America First Team honors, Odunze led the nation in receiving yards (1,640) as Washington advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship Game. The three-year starter is also an Academic All-American.
From Orr's First-around Mock Draft:
"How all-in are the Jets? This should sum it up well. I’m not that enamored by the Mike Williams signing in free agency, and we should all be cautious. Williams fits a mold in the Jets’ outside zone style offense, but Odunze can grow into a more consistent version of that player. The Washington star is physical, he blocks well and makes quarterbacks look good on contested catches. The Jets are setting themselves up for a life after Aaron Rodgers with general manager Joe Douglas calling upon another executive born of the Ravens tree for a massive deal."