Report: New York Jets QB Traded to Denver Broncos
On the Monday heading into the upcoming NFL draft this week, the New York Jets are still working through what they want to do with their first round pick, and for the rest of their selections.
Moving towards an important season, it's imperative that the front office gets things right and the coaching staff has everything necessary to finally put together a good year.
With Aaron Rodgers nearing the end of his career, the Jets are reportedly viewing this as an "all in" season and will be aggressive to ensure they have every opportunity to win.
When they signed Tyrod Taylor to be the backup quarterback for 2024-25, writing was on the wall for New York's former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson that his time with the franchise was coming to an end.
Now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they decided to finally rip off the Band-Aid and have shipped out Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
There isn't much compensation that the Jets were able to get back for an asset that had depreciated so much like Wilson since being taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Still, the Broncos are a quarterback-needy team and likely viewed this as a "buy low" opportunity with Sean Payton now as their head coach.
New York was able to get a higher pick for this upcoming draft, though.
They reportedly now have seven picks with their 10th overall selection, a third-rounder, two fourth-rounders, two sixth-round picks after this trade, and a seventh-rounder.
A lot of what the Jets decide to do in this draft will be determined on Thursday when they choose between adding another offensive weapon or bolstering their offensive line.
But now, after a difficult stretch for everyone involved with the organization, the Wilson era is officially over as both parties have moved on.