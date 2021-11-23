Report: Jets' Zach Wilson Will Start Against Texans on Sunday

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will start this week against the Houston Texans, returning from his knee injury that forced him to miss four games.

Zach Wilson will start for the Jets on Sunday against the Houston Texans, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Wilson hasn't played since New York's historic loss to the Patriots back in Week 7, leaving the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The rookie ended up sustaining a sprained PCL in his right knee, relegating him to the sideline for the next four games.

In Wilson's place, New York has used three different quarterbacks, flashing the depth of their quarterback room.

Backup Mike White provided an immediate spark, leading Gang Green to a victory in their next game, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals while throwing for 405 passing yards with three touchdowns.

White started each of the next two weeks. New York fell short on Thursday Night Football against the Colts, with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson coming off the bench to replace an injured White in the second half. Then, New York was blown out by Buffalo, a game in which White threw four interceptions.

Finally, on Sunday, veteran Joe Flacco (who was acquired from the Eagles in the wake of Wilson's injury) started at quarterback, throwing for 291 yards with two scores in a loss to the Dolphins.

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Wilson's health on Monday.

"We’re going to make sure we protect this young man," Saleh told reporters. "So, when he is fully healthy and he feels like there are no limitations in his ability to play football or he’s not thinking about that knee, we’ll get him out there. But he’s got to be 100 percent healthy before we get him out on the football field."

Evidently, the rookie has made enough progress for Gang Green to let him back under center. With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, Wilson now has an opportunity to continue to develop and distance himself from his injury before his rookie year comes to a close.

