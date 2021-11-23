Will the Jets Make a Change at Kicker This Week?

New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola missed two field goals in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Will the Jets replace Ammendola before taking on the Houston Texans?

The Jets could have a new kicker when they take the field in Houston on Sunday.

Matt Ammendola has been handling New York's kicking duties through the first 10 games of the year, producing respectable results.

The first-year kicker out of Oklahoma State was 10-for-13 on field goals through the first 10 weeks of the year, drilling all but one of his extra point attempts. Those numbers look far worse after his performance in a loss to the Dolphins, though.

Ammendola had plenty of distance on his first attempt of the afternoon, from 55 yards out, but his kick caromed squarely off the left upright. That missed field goal kept the score tied at 7-7 in the second quarter.

After halftime, Ammendola's struggles continued. The kicker missed from 40 yards out with five minutes remaining in the third.

Ammendola ended up connecting on a kick from 35 yards out in the final seconds, but when New York failed to convert on a subsequent onside kick, Miami was able to assemble in victory formation.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was hot in his postgame presser immediately following the loss, speaking about New York's missed opportunities on offense. Failing to come away with points on multiple trips deep into Dolphins territory, Saleh had several reasons to be fired up, Ammendola's performance being one of them.

READ: Jets Beat Themselves With Two Late Penalties as Dolphins Hold On

The next day, Saleh was calmer, but when asked about Ammendola, he didn't exactly endorse his starting kicker.

"Every position is always going to be looked at every week, that one obviously not withstanding," Saleh told reporters. "So, a discussion with Joe [Douglas] and myself, and our special teams coordinator to see what the best direction is. So yeah, there’s always a debriefing at the end of every Monday."

Speaking of New York's special teams coordinator, Brant Boyer was also asked about Ammendola on Monday.

"Certainly, it’s a concern, right?" Boyer said. "He hit a really good ball on the 55-yarder that just hit off the upright, just came through a little bit too much. We talk about it all the time about one bad play ruining your whole day and you can’t allow that to happen. If you have a mistake, no matter what position you are playing, you have to put that mistake behind you and you have to move on. That’s something that he needs to improve on, and he knows that."

Boyer added that he takes blame for Ammendola's misses as well.

"He's got to convert in those situations," he said. "It’s just one of those things where we have to have points when we’re in those situations. That’s something that we have to be better at."

Last season, the Jets had three different kickers. Sam Ficken carried the majority of the load, playing in nine games, while Sergio Castillo (six games) and Chase McLaughlin (one game) finished out the regular season.

Don't be surprised if the Jets at least bring in another leg to try and win a job in practice this week. Ammendola is still learning—he is a rookie—but when you leave that many points on the field in a winnable game against a division opponent, it often warrants a change.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.