What Quinnen Williams' Broken Foot Means For the Jets

After a breakout season in 2020, Quinnen Williams' third year with the Jets begins with a setback.

The defensive tackle reportedly sustained a foot fracture last week and will be sidelined for the next 8 to 10 weeks. Williams got hurt during an on-field workout at the team's facility and will likely require surgery, according to the NFL Network.

With that timetable following an offseason injury, odds are the rising star will be unable to participate in OTAs and minicamp. Barring any setbacks, however, Williams should be good to go for training camp, projecting to return somewhere around mid-July.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line last year, one of the lone bright spots for a team that won just two games. The defensive tackle, and former third overall selection, set career highs with seven sacks, 55 tackles (10 for loss), 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

New Jets Defenders Admire Quinnen Williams: 'He's a Beast'

This will certainly impact Williams' ability to build upon his strong sophomore campaign, but considering the defensive tackle should be back up to speed early this summer, his foot shouldn't impact his performance when the season begins.

As Williams works back to a clean bill of health, other new faces on the defensive line can ingratiate themselves with their new teammates and coaches. New York was active in free agency, signing Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry and Sheldon Rankins. The Jets' final draft pick on Saturday, Jonathan Marshall, plays defensive tackle.

