WATCH: Quinnen Williams, Jets Coach Have Heated Sideline Exchange

Quinnen Williams and Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton had to be separated in the first half on Sunday.
Frustration for the Jets' defense has extended to the sidelines on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was spotted on the CBS live broadcast shouting, getting into the face of defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton in the second quarter of their game against the Bengals at MetLife Stadium.

Williams seemed to be the first to instigate the exchange, standing up from the bench. That's when Whitecotton rose from a knee and chirped back. Both yelled at each other for a few seconds before other Jets players and personnel stepped in, separating the two and defusing the situation.

At the time, the Jets were trailing the Bengals 14-6, unable to stop Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati's quarterback racked up a whopping 163 passing yards in the first quarter, entering the second half with 215 passing yards and two scores. 

Williams is off to a tremendous start this season, leaving a lasting impression on New York's coaching staff. 

"I just see a guy that’s just dominant. He is virtually, in my opinion, impossible to block in the run game, one on one, and in the pass game, one on one," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters earlier this week. "He is a guy that, he’s got game-wrecker written all over him. I really believe the only way you can handle him is if you double him. Commit two, sometimes they’re committing two or three, so he just has to stay on course."

It's unclear what sparked the sideline spat.

