Three Bold Predictions For Jets vs. Bengals

Going back and watching the Bengals first two games of the season is alarming.

The Super Bowl last February wouldn’t even recognize the defending AFC Champions.

Now, 0-2 Cincinnati is heading in to take on 1-1 upstart New York.

By the looks of the game film, these two teams are headed two different directions on the George Washington Bridge.

The Bengals offense looks out of sync with a good amount of misfires in the air intermediate to deep, and quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 13 times.

On the flip side, defensively Cincinnati is letting QBs like Mitch Trubisky (Steelers) and Cooper Rush (Cowboys) slice up their defense.

Most of the incompletions both of them threw were because they couldn’t throw accurately.

What am I trying to say?

It could have been a lot worse. The Bengals could have gotten slaughtered the last two games had there been a QB throwing with better accuracy.

As it was, Trubisky (who Chicago gave up on and he rode the bench in Buffalo) went 21/38 for 194 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions against Cincinnati.

Rush (who was released after camp and then was brought back to Dallas) fared even better going 19/31, 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

Notice a theme?

No interceptions for the Bengals defense in either contest. To top that off, their defense got a measly one sack in each game.

Translation? Their offense and defense is not making any explosive plays, which leads me to three bold Jets predictions based on what the game film has revealed to date.

1. The Jets will win the game, 24-20

New York’s secondary is too soft and Burrow has clawed back tenaciously the last two weeks falling behind convincingly in the first half against both Pittsburgh and Dallas.

Look for the Jets to follow suit and jump out to an early lead, but once again the Bengals will come up short in the end.

2. Jets QB Joe Flacco will have a big game

The last two weeks the Steelers and Cowboys played pitch and catch, as very few passes were contested by Cincinnati.

It was amazing how soft the Bengals’ secondary has looked, as these two teams nickel and dimed them like a hail storm on short to intermediate routes.

Look for Flacco to carve them up short with screens outside to Jets’ running back Breece Hall and into the short flat to tight end Tyler Conklin, before he has a field day throwing to wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the intermediate to deep route levels.

3. The Jets will sack Burrow 5 times

The Bengals pass protection is bad.

I repeat, the Bengals pass protection is bad.

About all Burrow has had time to do is complete short passes and run for his life as Cincinnati’s second-leading rusher.

Yes, you read that right, Burrow is their No. 2 rusher, and it’s not on designed runs.

Look for Jets’ defensive end Carl Lawson to get a revenge sack, or two, against his old team.

New York rookie Micheal Clemons will get into the act too and make his presence felt (no pun intended).

