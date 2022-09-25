Jets' Zach Wilson Expected to Be Cleared For Return in Week 4

Joe Flacco gets the start for the Jets on Sunday against the Bengals, an opportunity for the veteran to secure the 100th win of his NFL career.

Flacco has done a great job filling in for an injured Zach Wilson so far this season, orchestrating an offense that's relied heavily on the pass so far in 2022.

As Flacco takes care of business in Week 3, however, all parties involved understand this is in all likelihood the vet's final opportunity at the helm in green and white, barring any setbacks or unforeseen circumstances.

The plan before the season was for Wilson to return in Week 4 against the Steelers as he works back from knee surgery on a non-contact injury he sustained in the preseason.

Looks like that plan is coming to fruition.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors for next week, putting him in line to officially kick off his sophomore season in Pittsburgh next week.

Considering how well Flacco has played up to this point, surely the organization has weighed all options. Even if Wilson is inching closer to a clean bill of health, New York is coming off a stunning win over the Browns with an opportunity to hand the defending AFC champs their third straight loss to begin the year.

Is there any chance that Flacco could remain under center, even when Wilson is ready to return?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh put that question to bed while speaking to reporters earlier this week.

"No, Zach is the future of the organization, we all know that. As soon as the doctors clear him, we will get him on the field" he said.

That's the right approach. Regardless of how Flacco is playing, Wilson's development is key for this franchise. They need Wilson to blossom into the quarterback they drafted him to be if New York wants to achieve continued success and contend going forward.

Everything is subject to change in this league, but all signs point toward Wilson's return next week. The question is, will he join a club riding a two-game winning streak or a team hoping to get back to .500 in Week 4?

