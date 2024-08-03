New York Jets Receive Injury Update on Essential Offensive Line
The fifth piece is finally in place.
The New York Jets projected starting offensive line was intact in its entirety during team drills at Practice No. 8 in Florham Park on Friday.
Over the offseason, the Jets replaced three starters by adding left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses to play alongside second-year center Joe Tippmann and 2021 first-round right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Although neither party landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as training camp kicked off, Moses (pectoral) and Vera-Tucker (Achilles) were eased into practices as a result of offseason surgeries. Vera-Tucker first participated in team drills four practices into camp while Moses apparently needed an extra week. On Friday, Moses made his return.
"Being able to go out there today and just run around with the guys and feel like you're 10 years old again playing football, man, it just felt fantastic," said the 33-year-old Moses who is in his second stint with New York.
Meanwhile, it was a pleasant sight for Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who needed to deploy 12 different starting offensive line combinations due to injuries in 2023. Prior to spending two years with the Baltimore Ravens, the battle-tested Moses started for Gang Green during Saleh's first season (2021) at the helm.
"It's been a long road for him trying to get back from that pec, but excited to get him back. Excited to get him in pads. Still going to be scheduled," said Saleh. "We're just going to ease him back into everything."
Moses, the No. 66 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent his first seven seasons with Washington before landed with the Jets for one year.
"He's an elite human," said Saleh. "He's got great experience and he's not afraid to share that."
Set for his 11th pro season, Moses already has a familiarity with two of his fellow starters along the front five.
"Obviously, I played with AVT when he was a rookie. Now, to see him flourish and have that veteran mindset," said Moses. Watching Tyron, we've been in the same division for quite some time when I was in Washington. We have the same mindset because we were coached by the same old offensive line coach the majority of our career."
With Moses back in the fold, the Jets first-team unit can focus on building cohesion in the weeks ahead.
"To get our Week 1 group out there as quick as possible, so they can gel, that can definitely be beneficial," said Saleh.