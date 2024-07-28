Jets Starter Smashes Injury Recovery Milestone at Training Camp
It was a pleasant sight for New York Jets fans to see at training camp practice in Florham Park.
Coming back from an Achilles tear, starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was a participant in team drills on Friday and Saturday in Florham Park. The 2021 first-round draft pick, whose fifth-year option was exercised this past spring, had been limited for the first two training camp practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Missing OTAs hurt, but it is what it is. Had to be done. Being back out there for camp, loving it, feeling great," said Vera-Tucker after Practice No. 4.
On Thursday afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh projected that Vera-Tucker would become more involved in practice starting next week.
"I don't want to give you a definitive day because we're taking it day at a time, but we're looking for next week, but it's going to be soon," said Saleh.
As it turned out, Vera-Tucker, who ruptured his Achilles five weeks into the 2023 campaign, beat that timeline the next day.
"It was good [to see Vera-Tucker with the team]," said Saleh after Friday's padless session. "It would be more of a question for him and how he felt, but he's an elite player at that position, so it was good to have him out."
On Saturday, the 25-year-old Vera-Tucker exited team drills late during practice due to reaching the reps limit that the team has placed on him for the first portion of training camp.
"There's a couple of hurdles to clear, just making sure that everything's good. Right now, I'm just on a little rep count and then we'll just continually progress throughout camp. Each day we'll just keep adding more and more," said Vera-Tucker who has earned starts at left tackle, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his short NFL career.
Saleh suggested that the versatile lineman will get occasional off-days.
"He's on a pitch count schedule, so that would be sporadic," said Saleh after New York's fourth straight day of practice.
The Jets have also put a maintenance plan in place for 33-year-old left tackle Tyron Smith. Trying to maximize the eight-time Pro Bowl selection's gameday availability, Saleh and Co. have built in scheduled days off for Smith who took a breather on Friday.
After taking off on Sunday, New York will put the pads on for Monday's practice in Florham Park. The Jets kick off their preseason game schedule at home against the Washington Commanders on August 10.