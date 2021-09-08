Jets Reveal Five Captains For 2021 Season

The Jets' captains for the 2021 regular season have been revealed.

Standing at the podium on Wednesday, days away from Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Robert Saleh listed five captains that were voted on by their teammates.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and wideout Corey Davis represent the offense, linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi represent the defense while veteran Justin Hardee was selected on behalf of New York's special teams.

Saleh added that a weekly captain will be picked along with Hardee, nominated by the coaching staff.

Asked if he's surprised about a rookie being named captain, before he's even officially thrown an NFL pass, Saleh said Wilson's recognition is proof of the signal-caller's presence and how well he's ingratiated himself with his new teammates since he was selected in the draft months ago.

"I think it's more of a testament to him and the way he's been able to conduct himself here," Saleh told reporters. "You go to the cafeteria and he's hanging out with his offensive linemen, he's got an infectious personality. So credit to him and the way he's handled himself so far."

Safety Marcus Maye and offensive lineman George Fant are the only returning captains from last year, but they were not selected.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was one of New York's captains in 2020 as well. He'll take on Wilson and this new-look Jets team on Sunday in Carolina, his first NFL game in another uniform other than New York's green and white.

