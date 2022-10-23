Rex Ryan Blasts Elijah Moore Over Trade Request: 'Grow Up'

After Elijah Moore requested a trade late this week, Robert Saleh was supportive and accommodating.

The head coach assured that trading the wideout is "not an option," defending the disgruntled receiver while speaking glowingly about Moore's competitiveness.

Rex Ryan, a former Jets head coach, had a different reaction to news that Moore had requested a trade.

Ryan blasted the 22-year-old wide receiver on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” telling Moore to "grow up."

Here's what Ryan had to say:

“So Elijah Moore requests a trade after the team has won three straight games,” Ryan said. “What’s he played, 20 games in the league already? Are you kidding? You know how hard it is to win in this league? Elijah Moore, you need to grow up. I love the Jets. Always been a fan of the Jets. My dad coached there for eight years, I coached there forever. I’m sorry, but this right here, I’m not a fan of yours.



You need to grow up, OK, Elijah Moore? You’re watching at home. Are you kidding me? Why aren’t you with your football team? Grow up. The greatest players of our sport want to win over anything else.



But you know what? Grow up. Grow up and get on board. This team needs you on board. This guy right here is a special talent, but he needs to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Moore is inactive on Sunday for Jets-Broncos in Denver. The trade deadline is November 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

