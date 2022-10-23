Skip to main content

Rex Ryan Blasts Elijah Moore Over Trade Request: 'Grow Up'

Rex Ryan ripped Elijah Moore on Sunday, reacting to news that the receiver had requested a trade.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Elijah Moore requested a trade late this week, Robert Saleh was supportive and accommodating. 

The head coach assured that trading the wideout is "not an option," defending the disgruntled receiver while speaking glowingly about Moore's competitiveness.

Rex Ryan, a former Jets head coach, had a different reaction to news that Moore had requested a trade.

Ryan blasted the 22-year-old wide receiver on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” telling Moore to "grow up."

Here's what Ryan had to say:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“So Elijah Moore requests a trade after the team has won three straight games,” Ryan said. “What’s he played, 20 games in the league already? Are you kidding? You know how hard it is to win in this league? Elijah Moore, you need to grow up. I love the Jets. Always been a fan of the Jets. My dad coached there for eight years, I coached there forever. I’m sorry, but this right here, I’m not a fan of yours.

You need to grow up, OK, Elijah Moore? You’re watching at home. Are you kidding me? Why aren’t you with your football team? Grow up. The greatest players of our sport want to win over anything else.

But you know what? Grow up. Grow up and get on board. This team needs you on board. This guy right here is a special talent, but he needs to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Moore is inactive on Sunday for Jets-Broncos in Denver. The trade deadline is November 1 at 4 p.m. ET. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warms up before game
News

Ex-Jets Scout Criticizes Zach Wilson in Latest Evaluation: 'Inconsistent Game Manager'

By Daniel Kelly
Denver Broncos defenders celebrate sack
News

Jets' Coaches Explain What Makes Broncos' Defense So Good

By Max Goodman
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson with backup Brett Rypien
News

Russell Wilson’s Injury Doesn't Make Broncos Game an Easy Win For Jets

By Max Goodman
Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambles against Denver Broncos
News

Jets Haven't Forgotten About Last Year's Disaster in Denver

By Max Goodman
Former Minnesota Vikings DT Linval Joseph runs onto the field
News

Jets Host Two-Time Pro Bowl DT For Visit, Could Add Veteran to Stacked D-Line Room

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson with WR Elijah Moore
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Weighs in on Elijah Moore Situation: 'He Is Special to Our Team'

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Elijah Moore runs after catch against Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Jets Have 'No Plans' to Trade Elijah Moore After Receiver's Trade Request

By Max Goodman
Houston Texans OT Laremy Tunsil warming up for Texans
News

NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

By Max Goodman