Ex-Jets Scout Criticizes Zach Wilson in Latest Evaluation: 'Inconsistent Game Manager'

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the 4-2 Jets.

New York is in the midst of a three-game winning streak since quarterback Zach Wilson returned from his latest knee injury. However, Wilson himself has not looked much different this season compared to last.

This statement is backed by Wilson's statistics:

2021: 55.6% completion percentage

2022: 56.0% completion percentage

Despite the team's fast start, Wilson's numbers have not been all that good through his first three games back under center thus far.

Wilson threw for 572 yards (190.67 avg.), one touchdown and two interceptions against Pittsburgh, Miami and Green Bay.

He additionally threw six other passes that were either tipped at the line of scrimmage (two) or an opposing defensive back got his hands on them downfield (four).

These are not the numbers of a franchise QB. These are not the numbers a team bargains for when they use the No. 2 pick overall, like the Jets did on Wilson in 2021.

But...

The Jets are winning, and winning has camouflaged Wilson's performance.

The old saying is 'winning cures all,' and it definitely has quieted Wilson's critics. Well, most of them.

In reality, New York is winning this year because of their run game and defense. Wilson has been along for the ride.

The Jets' rushing attack led by rookie superstar running back Breece Hall has gone from being ranked No. 25 in 2021, to No. 18 in 2022.

New York's run defense checked in at No. 29 and their pass defense was at No. 30 in 2021, but both have improved to No. 12 this season.

These are the factors spearheading the Jets' improvement this season.

The other significant difference between the team this year and last is the skill position players are more adept at picking up additional yardage after the catch.

If I venture an educated guess, a good chunk of Wilson's 572 passing yards have come from New York's running backs, receivers and tight-ends picking up extra yardage after making the grab.

When I zeroed in on Wilson and studied him, he is doing all the same things he did last year.

Wilson still:

Holds the ball too long in the pocket (5 sacks in 3 games)

Shows erratic downfield ball placement at all three route levels (passes off-target)

Throws too many dangerous passes

Wilson has indeed shown toughness coming back from his second right knee injury in less than a calendar year, and he has shown excellent mobility moving around in the pocket. There have also been a few of his trademark Houdini moments too.

We can't forget he led that improbable come-from-behind victory in Pittsburgh. Granted, a couple of those late 4th quarter Corey Davis catches had more to do with Davis than Wilson. Davis had to reach up as high as he could reach (on a critical 4th down) and then make a great diving catch on another one thrown low.

I still have to give credit where credit is due.

Outside of that, he mostly has thrown short range passes and handed the ball off.

Wilson has played within the framework of the Jets' conservative offensive game planning, by attempting to do what he has been asked to do, while not making too many mistakes.

He occasionally has thrown into the intermediate route level with mixed results, but he has avoided throwing deep like the plague.

Wilson continues to look like nothing more than an inconsistent game manager.

