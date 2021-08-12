Jets' Elijah Moore Hurts Quad in Practice; Wideout Could Miss Preseason Opener

Some concerning news emerged from Florham Park at Jets practice on Thursday.

In his final appearance in front of the media before Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants, Robert Saleh informed reporters that rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore had suffered a quad injury in practice.

When asked if the ailment could keep the second round pick out on Saturday, Saleh replied, “Depending on the prognosis, for sure.”

The organization has to hope desperately that the damage isn’t severe. Moore has demonstrated his tremendous potential in offseason workouts and during camp, arguably New York’s best player since he arrived. Any game time Moore misses would be a major loss for Gang Green, as they aim to build chemistry and form a new identity in this crucial period of the year.

Fortunately, however, Saleh didn’t seem particularly worried about the Ole Miss product.

“I’m an optimist, so I’m never worried until I’m worried,” he said.

The cause of the injury is unclear, but the Jets head coach believes it may have occurred in 1-on-1 drills. Jets training staff will conduct an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and more information should be available by Friday.

Everyone involved in the organization will be waiting anxiously for news about their budding star. Fingers crossed, Jets fans.

